MDC offers free Totally Turtles class March 2 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Walk beside a river, lake, or pond on a warmer day in late winter and you can see turtles sunning themselves on a log. They’re anxious for spring. Learn all about these fascinating reptiles when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts a free Totally Turtles class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Join experts Cindy McManis and Crystal Parson, the Turtle Ladies, as they discuss the variety of land and aquatic turtles found in Missouri. They will give insights into the habitats, life cycles, survival skills, and specialized structures such as the protective shells. Participants will get a chance to see 10 different live turtles from the smallest ones to big ones like the eastern snapping turtle.

This class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/47n. For information about MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

