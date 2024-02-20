Governor Ron DeSantis Advocates for a Constitutional Amendment for Congressional Term Limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was invited by the U.S. Term Limits organization to travel to meet with legislative leaders to encourage the passage of state resolutions calling for term limits on members of Congress. Florida passed House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 693 calling for a U.S. Term Limits convention during the 2024 Legislative Session. Florida is among a group of six states that have passed resolutions through both chambers of state legislature to make such an application for a convention.

Video courtesy of the Executive Office of the Governor. To watch the video, click here.

“We need term limits for members of Congress. Florida has already certified a proposed amendment under Article V of the Constitution and other states are poised to follow suit,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “At the invitation of the U.S. Term Limits organization, I traveled today to encourage other state legislators to follow Florida’s lead and pass a resolution to call for a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits. We will never turn our country around if we don’t change the incentives in DC. Term limits are supported by huge majorities of Americans—it’s time to make it happen.”

The U.S. Constitution provides state legislatures with the authority to propose amendments without the approval of Congress. To call the U.S. Term Limits Convention, it would require two-thirds of the 50 states to pass similar resolutions. Currently, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin have passed resolutions calling for a U.S. Term Limits Convention, though other states have such a resolution passed in a single chamber or before their legislative bodies for a vote.

The Governor’s efforts to work with other states to call for U.S. term limits is an important function of the role of states in demanding accountability from Washington, D.C. Today’s advocacy builds upon his announcement last month calling for other constitutional reforms and the successful passage of HCR 693. If you missed the press conference calling for these constitutional reforms, you can watch it here.

