PCH Technologies Achieves Recognition on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List
PCH Technologies is honored on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 list for outstanding IT and cybersecurity services, showcasing dedication to AI and innovative solutions.
Looking ahead this year, PCH Technologies is continuing our innovation journey by introducing AI as a service to our clients.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies, an international IT and cybersecurity firm, proudly announces its inclusion in CRN®'s renowned Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2024, specifically honored in the Pioneer 250 category. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America, recognizing their innovative approaches to managed services that transform the IT channel and empower end-users to optimize IT solutions, improve efficiency, and maximize returns on investment.
CRN's MSP 500 list serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and acknowledging the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. These MSPs play a pivotal role in supporting businesses by providing managed services that optimize efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and maximize return on investment.
The MSP 500 list, organized into three sections - MSP Pioneer 250, MSP Elite 150, and Managed Security 100 - serves as a comprehensive guide, celebrating MSPs driving growth and innovation.
PCH Technologies clinched a spot on the 2024 MSP 500 List in the Pioneer 250 category for its exceptional cybersecurity and managed services. The company's commitment to going above and beyond for clients and continuous innovation in developing services that safeguard and add value to their clients' operations were key factors in earning this recognition. The emphasis on safety and security is evident in the comprehensive solutions PCH Technologies delivers to its clients.
Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN at The Channel Company, stressed the importance of managed services for businesses of all sizes, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey." The solution providers featured in the 2024 MSP 500 list are acknowledged for introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets and strategically allocating resources to focus on mission-critical tasks.
Expressing excitement about the achievement, Timothy Guim, CEO of PCH Technologies, stated, "I am thrilled that PCH Technologies has secured a position on the 2024 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 List for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition validates the dedication of the PCH Technologies team in delivering value to our clients through cutting-edge managed services and cybersecurity offerings. Looking ahead this year, PCH Technologies is continuing our innovation journey by introducing AI as a service to our clients."
The MSP 500 list, featuring PCH Technologies, will be highlighted in the February 2024 issue of CRN and can be accessed online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/msp2024.
About PCH Technologies
Founded in 1997, PCH Technologies is a SOC2-certified managed service provider (MSP) headquartered in the Philadelphia market serving clients locally, nationally, and internationally. PCH Technologies has grown from a one-man operation to an established security-first MSP. Recently it was ranked no. 15 on Channel Futures MSP 501 Global List 2023. It offers specialties in managed services including 24x7 helpdesk, managed security, co-managed services, private cloud, public cloud, IT projects, 24x7 security operations center (SOC), as well as advanced AI security tools. It serves small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the financial, construction, and manufacturing industries.
For more information on PCH Technologies, visit pchtechnologies.com or find us on LinkedIn.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
