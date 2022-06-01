PCH Technologies Expands into the South Florida Market
The growing South Florida region including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm creates an opportunity for PCH to fulfill the expanding needs of the market.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies, an IT and cybersecurity firm headquartered in the Philadelphia region, is proud to announce the expansion into the South Florida market with an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Through this expansion, PCH Technologies will be offering cybersecurity services, managed IT, and co-managed IT services to construction, manufacturing, and financial industries in the South Florida region.
— Timothy Guim, President & CEO of PCH Technologies
This addition comes after PCH Technologies opened another office earlier this year, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Timothy Guim, President and CEO of PCH Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the Florida location launch, stating “PCH Technologies has been growing rapidly while maintaining a high level of service over the past several years. The expansion into the South Florida market aligns strategically with our plans to continue to grow a national presence as a managed service provider (MSP). The growing South Florida region including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm creates an opportunity for PCH to fulfill the expanding needs of the market.”
Being involved and active in local communities is important to PCH Technologies. They have already joined organizations in the region to show dedication to this new community. They are current members of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce as well as the Construction Association of South Florida.
About PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies is a SOC2 certified IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) with a strong focus on cybersecurity headquartered in the Philadelphia market. Founded in 1997 PCH Technologies has grown from a one-man operation to an award-winning IT and cybersecurity firm, serving clients locally, nationally, and internationally. With a team of highly experienced personnel, they pride themselves on keeping their clients’ systems safe and secure while demonstrating consistent professionalism by being on time and on budget. PCH Technologies was most recently ranked number 43 on Channel Futures 2021 MSP 501 Global List.
Hannah Dumas
PCH Technologies
+1 844-754-7500
hdumas@pchtechnologies.com
