Tiền Giang to enhance OCOP products

VIETNAM, February 21 -

TIỀN GIANG — Tiền Giang Province in the Mekong Delta is striving to add 50 "One Commune One Product" (OCOP) agricultural products.

Developing agricultural products following the OCOP programme has been identified as the top goal of the province.

This year, the province will focus on affirming the brand, connecting distributors, expanding the market for OCOP products to increase value and creating uniqueness for its OCOP products.

In addition, the province continues to promote advertising and trade promotion for the products. The industry and trade, agriculture and rural development sectors, local authorities and oganisations will work together to find solutions to improve product quality.

Tiền Giang will also focus on developing OCOP products from specialty and traditional products to increase the competitiveness of OCOP products in the market.

Vice Chairman of Tiền Giang Provincial People's Committee Phạm Văn Trọng assessed that recently, the OCOP Programme in Tiền Giang has brought practical results with the number of products registered, and OCOP certification is increasing day by day.

Many participants have made investments to improve product quality and packaging design and enhance trade promotion to dominate the market.

Promoting the socio-economic efficiency of the programme, creating jobs for rural workers while promoting traditional trades and products and positively contributing to rural economic development is the goal, Trong said.

The OCOP programme is considered a solution to enhance the value of specialty products in localities, creating jobs and increasing incomes for the National Targeted Programme on New-Style Rural Areas Development in the period 2021- 2025.

Launched in 2018, the programme helps develop the rural economy and boost the production of agricultural specialties. It has been actively implemented across the country. — VNS