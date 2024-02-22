Stephane Viola, 2024 ThreeBestRated® Awardee, Warns Car Accident Victims About Compensation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeking compensation is the most crucial action for anyone involved in a car accident. Though compensation may not offer relief from the pain, it offers a financial fix to cover all your expenses. Fortunately, many people pursue it. However, without having a complete understanding of the intricacies involved, often people end up forfeiting their rights to the insurance companies and being paid extremely low.
Stephane Viola, a top-rated personal injury lawyer at Bossé Viola LeBlanc in Moncton provides crucial guidance in navigating the compensation process.
Risks Associated With Hasty Settlement
“As we slowly return to living similarly to pre-pandemic level, we have noticed an increase in motor vehicle accidents, leaving many individuals grappling with the aftermath of injuries,” commenced Stephane.
And, being injured in a car accident is a significant setback in anyone’s life. In such challenging times, people must be cautious about trying to resolve their claims independently, as they can be deceived by the insurers and the party at fault. That’s why most lawyers like Stephane Viola offer free initial consultations, hoping that victims take advantage of these offers to at least get an unbiased view of their situation and the potential long-term consequences of their injuries.
Stephane’s number one recommendation is not to settle any claims on your own and to, at least, avail yourself of the free initial consultation with a lawyer to level the playing field with the insurance companies. Because, “we have a number of people calling us after having settled their claims independently and directly with the insurance company, to see if anything can be done, as they face many challenges afterward. Regretfully, once the final settlement is made, there’s no way for further legal resources,” stated Stephane.
This underscores the critical importance of seeking unbiased legal consultation to fully understand one's rights and the potential long-term implications of injuries sustained in a car accident.
Despite this importance, people again hesitate to reach out to lawyers for help as they think that they may not be able to afford it. Stephane goes on to debunk two popular myths about hiring a personal injury lawyer to empower the car accident victims to make informed decisions and safeguard their legal rights.
Dispelling Myths
A common misconception about hiring lawyers is that the costs are exorbitant. According to Stephane, most lawyers work on a contingent fee basis – meaning it allows you to pay them an amount equal to a percentage of the amounts they recuperate for you. On top of that, legal fees are only payable upon successful settlements.
For example, if the percentage is set at 30%, then a $10,000 settlement will result in a fee of $3000. And, if your case results in a zero settlement, then you don’t need to pay any legal fees when you hire a lawyer on a contingent fee basis.
Another myth is that involving a lawyer will increase the length of time it takes to settle a case. The length of time to settle a case depends on the length of your rehabilitation. He says, “A settlement should only be achieved once a prognosis about your medical condition is attained.”
Prognosis means the statement given by your medical team that predicts the ultimate outcome of your injuries. Once this prognosis is established, your lawyer can accurately assess your losses and initiate a claim. “So, the length of time to settle a case is affected by the events particular to your case and not by whether a lawyer is involved or not,” explained Stephane.
“These misconceptions are often used by insurance representatives to entice you to discuss settlement with them instead of consulting a lawyer. Just be wary and think of yourself first whenever you are injured in an accident,” warns Stephane.
About Stéphane Viola – Bossé Viola LeBlanc
Stéphane Viola is a well-known litigator in the field of personal injury and insurance law with strong expertise in motor vehicle accidents as well as professional, and municipal liability. He has served as lead counsel for both public and private clients in numerous landmark cases. He has also presented before all levels of court in New Brunswick and Quebec, including various administrative tribunals. With his pragmatic and creative approach, he has successfully resolved thousands of cases with the parameters set by his clients. Stephane makes a promise of “No Settlement, No Fees.” For his excellence and commitment to helping people with his legal knowledge, he has been honored with ThreeBestRated® award subsequently since 2018.
He offers a wide range of services including automobile accidents, product & occupier’s liabilities, medical negligence, fatalities, slip & falls, catastrophic injuries, and life, property, and disability insurance. Know more at: https://www.bosseviolaleblanc.com
Stephane Viola offers free initial consultation to make his legal services accessible to all kinds of people. He serves the New Brunswick region with his office located at 890 Main Street, Suite 300, Moncton, NB E1C 1G4.
