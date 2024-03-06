Global RegTech Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

RegTech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $30.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “RegTech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the regtech market size is predicted to reach $30.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.

The growth in the regtech market is due to the rising number of fraudulent activities such as money laundering in the financial sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest regtech market share. Major players in the regtech market include IBM Corporation, NICE Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., London Stock Exchange Group PLC.

RegTech Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Application: Risk And Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) And Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence

• By End-User: Banking, Insurance, Non-Banking Financial End-Users, Non-Financial And Other End Users

• By Geography: The global regtech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5428&type=smp

RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a set of enterprises that employ cloud computing technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses in complying with regulations more efficiently and cost-effectively. RegTech's primary functions are regulatory surveillance, monitoring, and compliance. RegTech is engaged in providing regulatory processes within the financial industry via advanced technologies.

Read More On The RegTech Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regtech-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. RegTech Market Characteristics

3. RegTech Market Trends And Strategies

4. RegTech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. RegTech Market Size And Growth

……

27. RegTech Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. RegTech Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Non-Fungible Token Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-fungible-token-global-market-report

Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-banking-platform-global-market-report

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Single-board computers (SBCs) Market Report