Actor Mike Ferguson Takes On a Bold and Gritty New Role as Mr. G In Timothy Gough’s ‘Murderco’
EINPresswire.com/ -- FearScape Entertainment announces the casting of renowned actor Mike Ferguson in the pivotal role of Mr. G, the enigmatic founder of MurderCo, in their highly anticipated upcoming horror film.
Mr. G is a central character in the burgeoning MurderCo franchise, leading audiences into a shadowy underworld where the boundaries between wealth and morality are blurred. As the mastermind behind an underground organ harvesting syndicate, Mr. G lures recruits into a web of intrigue where entertainment intertwines with the darkest depths of human nature.
Drawing upon his extensive experience in the industry, Mike Ferguson brings a wealth of talent and charisma to the role of Mr. G. With over 125 films to his name and an impressive roster of projects, including "Showdown at the Grand," “The Flood,” "Amityville Uprising," and "Static Codes," Ferguson is a seasoned veteran known for his dynamic performances and captivating presence on screen.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Mike Ferguson join the MurderCo family as Mr. G," said the film's director, Timothy Gough. "His unparalleled skill and undeniable charisma make him the perfect choice to bring this complex character to life."
Fans can expect Ferguson to imbue Mr. G with his signature bad boy personality, adding layers of depth and intrigue to the enigmatic figure at the heart of the MurderCo universe.
Production on the MurderCo movie is set to begin in the Spring 2024 with release dates to be announced in the near future. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to experience the chilling thrills of MurderCo like never before.
About FearScape Entertainment:
FearScape Entertainment stands at the forefront of film production, dedicated to crafting premium cinematic experiences catered specifically to horror enthusiasts. Founded by the visionary collaboration of David M. Parks (RadCine Films) and Timothy Gough (Black Market Escape Rooms).
About Black Market Escape Rooms Inc:
Black Market Escape Rooms Inc. is a live-action production company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and immersive experiences. With a focus on innovative narratives and cutting-edge technology. MurderCo brings audiences into a thrilling world where the line between reality and fiction fades away.
Jack Johnson
MurderCo Teaser: Mr. G