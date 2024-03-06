White Cement Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's White Cement Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “White Cement Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the white cement market size is predicted to reach $8.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.
The growth in the white cement market is due to rising residential construction projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest white cement market share. Major players in the white cement market include Aditya Birla Group, CRH PLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Holcim Ltd., Ordu Yardimlasma Kurumu, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, Adana Cimento Sanayi TAS.
White Cement Market Segments
• By Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, White PLC Cement, Other Types
• By Grade: Type I, Type III, Other Grades
• By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global white cement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
White cement refers to a portland cement that is produced with raw materials that are very low in iron compounds and contain little to no coloring agents like Fe, Mn, Cr, and Ti that give the typical portland cement its graycolor and produce concrete that is perfectly colored and consistent.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. White Cement Market Characteristics
3. White Cement Market Trends And Strategies
4. White Cement Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. White Cement Market Size And Growth
……
27. White Cement Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. White Cement Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
