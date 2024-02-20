Central Management Services Hosts Black History Event Recognizing Diversity in State Employment and Beyond
ILLINOIS, February 20 - Featured Guests include the African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission and African American Employment Plan Advisory Council
This "CMS Live" Panel discussion will feature representation from the African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) and African American Employment Plan Advisory Council (EPAC) These two entities are coming together to discuss the unique workplace experiences encountered by Black state employees, and steps that are being taken to create more inclusive and equitable workplace. The session will be moderated by MaCassa Johnson, ADCRC Coordinator and Hiram White, African American EPAC Coordinator. The panelists include:
African American Employment Plan Advisory Council
- William N. Busch, Commissioner
- Carolyn Day, Commissioner
- Sharryon Dunbar, Commissioner
African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission
- Marvin Slaughter, Chair
- Jaquie Algee, Commissioner
- Ted Williams, Commissioner
The ADCRC has been tasked with developing and recommending measures to ensure equity, equality, and parity for African American descendants of slavery. As part of their scope, the Commission, authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540, will be reviewing and recommending actions geared towards the preservation and growth of African American neighborhoods and communities. The Commission will be working to study and remedy enduring economic inequities through a series of outlined methods, including: building and developing a vocational center for People of African Descent-Citizens, ensuring proportional economic representation in all State contracts and the creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.
Members of the public that are interested in learning more are encouraged to attend the CMS Live event virtually or in-person on Friday, February, 23, 2024, 12pm-1:00pm.
Learn more about what each commission, EPAC and ADCRC has been tasked with accomplishing.
Join in person: 555 W. Monroe, Illinois Room, Chicago, IL
Join Virtually: https://bit.ly/3vaf1Yq
Password: aqHXdzXp737