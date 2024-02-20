Central Management Services Hosts Black History Event Recognizing Diversity in State Employment and Beyond

ILLINOIS, February 20 - Featured Guests include the African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission and African American Employment Plan Advisory Council





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Central Management Services CMS announced the latest in Black History Month recognition efforts by the agency. On Friday, February 23, 2024, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., the CMS Bureau of Diversity & Inclusion will host a hybrid virtual and in-person event titled "The Black Experience as an Illinois State Employee and the Pathways for the Future." The event will take place in person at 555 W. Monroe, Illinois Room, and virtually at the following link: https://bit.ly/3vaf1Yq.





This "CMS Live" Panel discussion will feature representation from the African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission (ADCRC) and African American Employment Plan Advisory Council (EPAC) These two entities are coming together to discuss the unique workplace experiences encountered by Black state employees, and steps that are being taken to create more inclusive and equitable workplace. The session will be moderated by MaCassa Johnson, ADCRC Coordinator and Hiram White, African American EPAC Coordinator. The panelists include:





African American Employment Plan Advisory Council

William N. Busch, Commissioner

Carolyn Day, Commissioner

Sharryon Dunbar, Commissioner

African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission

Marvin Slaughter, Chair

Jaquie Algee, Commissioner

Ted Williams, Commissioner

The African American EPAC is tasked with examining and assisting in providing solutions to increase the prevalence and impact of African American State employees, mitigate barriers faced by African American candidates who seek employment or promotional opportunities, and champion additional professional development, education and training opportunities that could be offered to foster the employment and promotion of African American employees in State government. Information about the EPAC's work can be found at this link





The ADCRC has been tasked with developing and recommending measures to ensure equity, equality, and parity for African American descendants of slavery. As part of their scope, the Commission, authorized by 20 ILCS 405/405-540, will be reviewing and recommending actions geared towards the preservation and growth of African American neighborhoods and communities. The Commission will be working to study and remedy enduring economic inequities through a series of outlined methods, including: building and developing a vocational center for People of African Descent-Citizens, ensuring proportional economic representation in all State contracts and the creation and enforcement of an Illinois Slavery Era Disclosure Bill.





The ADCRC will continue to educate the public about the subject of reparations has established a website, adcrc.illinois.gov , as the official repository of information about its goals and work. The site will continue to evolve with the ADCRC, and provide information about multiple ways to engage with the Commission and this pioneering work. Interested individuals can sign a Petition of Support online as well. To date, over 250 individuals and organizations have virtually signed the petition, including members of Civic, Academic, and social organizations, as well as members of the public.





Members of the public that are interested in learning more are encouraged to attend the CMS Live event virtually or in-person on Friday, February, 23, 2024, 12pm-1:00pm.





Learn more about what each commission, EPAC and ADCRC has been tasked with accomplishing.





Join in person: 555 W. Monroe, Illinois Room, Chicago, IL

Join Virtually: https://bit.ly/3vaf1Yq

Password: aqHXdzXp737