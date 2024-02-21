Submit Release
SharePass Helps Arcare Safeguard Sensitive Information

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcare, a leading residential aged care provider dedicated to the highest healthcare and aged-care service standards, has partnered with SharePass, an Australian secure communication platform, to protect their sensitive information and manage their digital footprint.

SharePass offers a unique approach to secure communication by providing companies with integrated encryption, AI detection and data sovereignty capabilities. The platform allows users to share sensitive information confidentially without compromising privacy or security. SharePass converts data into an encrypted link that can be easily shared through email, company chat, or even existing communication apps like SMS. The link acts as a vault, which can only be opened by authorised parties and can be set to expire after a single open, restricted to an IP address or manually opened and closed as required. With SharePass, data is truly owned by the user, and users retain perpetual control over their information. In addition, SharePass integration with security keys enables an extra layer of security to protect against unauthorised access and breaches of personal information.

"We're honoured to partner with Arcare to bring our innovative data privacy and security solution to their staff and customers across Australia," said Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO of SharePass. "Our platform is designed to give users complete control over their data, and we believe that Arcare can greatly benefit from our solution to improve their privacy procedures further".

Arcare has 50 residential aged care homes equipped for care across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. Arcare's Ethos is driven by the "Six senses" framework (security, continuity, belonging, purpose, fulfilment, and significance). These senses underpin the Relationship-First Approach, making Arcare an innovative and creative industry leader. SharePass falls under the "security" sense as physical security and cybersecurity became inseparable.

As privacy reforms ramp up in Australia, giving individuals greater control over their personal information, the demand for secure communication platforms has increased. SharePass was recognised for its innovative technology and was awarded the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023 for the Digital Footprint Management category.

By partnering with Arcare, SharePass is expanding its reach across Australia's healthcare sector.

What is SharePass?

