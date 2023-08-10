NATAN to distribute SharePass in Australia
NATAN, an ISP specialising in telecommunications and bespoke solutions, has partnered with SharePass, to distribute their solution throughout AustraliaBRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SharePass offers a unique approach to secure communication by providing enterprises with integrated encryption, AI detection and data sovereignty capabilities. The platform allows users to confidentially share sensitive information without compromising privacy or security. SharePass converts data into an encrypted link that can be easily shared through email, documents, or even forms. The link acts as a vault, which can only be opened by authorised parties and can be set to expire after a single open, restricted to an IP address or manually opened and closed as required. With SharePass, data is truly owned by the user, and users retain perpetual control over their information. In addition, SharePass integration with security keys enables an extra layer of security to protect against unauthorised access and breaches of personal information.
"We're thrilled to partner with NATAN to bring our innovative data privacy and security solution to their customers in Australia," said Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO of SharePass. "Our platform is designed to give users complete control over their data, and we believe that NATAN's expertise in telecommunications, combined with our solution, provides a powerful tool for organisations looking to improve their data privacy and security."
As privacy reforms are proposed in Australia, giving individuals greater control over their personal information, the demand for secure communication platforms has increased. SharePass was recognised for its innovative technology and was awarded the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023 for the Digital Footprint Management category.
By partnering with NATAN, SharePass is expanding its reach across Australia. NATAN works with private enterprises, ASX-listed organisations, government departments, and not-for-profits, providing bespoke solutions utilising the complete product ranges of Tier 1 telecommunication carriers in Australia, including Dark Fibre, Internet, Point-to-Point, IP VPN, and Cloud services. NATAN's focus on innovation, integrity, and social and environmental responsibility aligns with SharePass's mission to deliver secure communication while giving back to the community and protecting the environment.
"We're excited to partner with SharePass to provide our customers with their state-of-the-art data security and privacy solution," said NATAN Managing Director Joshua Brady. "As a company specialising in telecommunications, we know how important data privacy and security are to our customers. We believe that SharePass' solution is valuable to our product offerings."
The partnership between NATAN and SharePass provides a unique opportunity for Australian businesses to access cutting-edge secure communication technology backed by the expertise of a trusted partner in the telecommunications industry. As we advance with greater emphasis on data privacy and security, solutions like SharePass and NATAN's bespoke offerings are critical in helping businesses and individuals exercise greater control over their personal information and communicate securely and confidentially.
