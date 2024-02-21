Coroner’s Report Sparks Urgency: Essential First Aid Skills in the Spotlight

Recent findings by SA Deputy State Coroner following an inquest into the fatal choking of a 5 year-old-boy has recommended that first aid training be increased across all state schools. My First Aid Course Agrees

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent findings by SA Deputy State Coroner following an inquest into the fatal choking of a 5 year-old-boy has recommended that first aid training be increased across all state schools.

In response to the coronial recommendations the state’s Education Department has committed to increase first aid training in all education settings, with training to include staff, students and volunteers.

According to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 1200 fatalities were attributed to choking in the 2020-21 period. Among these incidents, older Australians aged over 65 years exhibited the highest fatality rate from choking, while infants and children under 4 years old comprised the majority of hospital admissions related to choking incidents nationwide.

Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course, emphasizes, "This tragic event, along with compelling statistics and recommendations from the coroner, underscores the critical importance of first aid skills."

During a choking incident, a foreign object may partially or fully obstruct an individual's airway. A partial blockage will prompt a person to cough, aiding in the recognition of the choking situation. A complete obstruction however, may occur silently, rendering the individual unable to cough or vocalize distress. Infants or small children may not be able to communicate that they are in medical distress. Choking impedes the flow of oxygen to the lungs and brain. Prolonged lack of oxygen to the brain, lasting more than 4 minutes, can lead to brain damage or even death.

Elderly individuals face the risk of choking if they fail to properly chew their food or have age related swallowing difficulties. Children commonly experience choking incidents due to placing objects in their mouths as part of their developmental exploration and curiosity. Similar to adults, children are susceptible to choking on food. Objects smaller than a 20-cent coin pose a significant risk of airway obstruction and choking for children.

Thompson asserts, "Mastering first aid for choking is a vital skill that can be life-saving during emergencies. The methods for handling foreign body airway obstruction (choking) have evolved over time, with current Australian Resuscitation Council guidelines recommending back blows and chest thrusts for severe airway obstruction. I urge everyone to ensure that their knowledge and abilities are up to date."

“My First Aid Course offers a variety of training. We aim to empower Brisbane residents with the skills to respond confidently and correctly to medical emergencies,” Thompson adds.

