Quantum computing pioneers join the newly constituted Consultative Board of Alice & Bob
Daniel Gottesman, David DiVincenzo, John Martinis, and Yasunobu Nakamura to advise on Alice & Bob’s long-term roadmap and prioritization of upcoming milestones
These are people used to asking tough questions and providing critical insights into the industry that might challenge the most robust of roadmaps.”PARIS, FRANCE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice & Bob, a leading hardware developer in the race to fault tolerant quantum computers, today announced the composition of its newly constituted Consultative Board, a counsel of four pioneers of quantum computing. Alice & Bob’s Consultative Board members include Daniel Gottesman, David DiVincenzo, John Martinis, and Yasunobu Nakamura.
— Jérémie Guillaud, Chief of Theory at Alice & Bob
"Alice & Bob has developed a very novel approach to quantum error correction which holds the prospect for a breakthrough in high precision,” David DiVincenzo said. “I am hopeful that my advice will contribute to them achieving a uniquely capable quantum computer.”
Below are brief backgrounds on the company’s distinguished advisory board members:
• Pr. Daniel Gottesman, known for the Gottesman-Knill Theorem, was the first to prove that quantum error correction codes could be used to achieve a fault tolerant quantum computer, using specific techniques and architectures to correct for quantum systems that are noisy and prone to errors.
• Pr. David DiVincenzo first formalized the “DiVincenzo Criteria,” the five minimal requirements that still today define what can be called a quantum computer, as an IBM researcher in 1996.
• Pr. John Martinis was the lead author of Google’s quantum supremacy paper published in 2019, possibly the most famous quantum experiment to date.
• Pr. Yasunobu Nakamura is one of the fathers of the superconducting qubit. He was the first to control a cooper pair box, the first superconducting qubit.
“The combined depth of experience from the giants whose work we stand upon today serves to challenge and refine our long-term roadmap,” said Raphael Lescanne, CTO and Co-founder of Alice & Bob. “The relative distance of the Consultative Board members from the cat qubit paradigm allows us to take a step back and analyze our roadmap with a different perspective.”
"Alice & Bob has many original ideas for advancing superconducting quantum computing technology both at the architecture and device levels. I am excited to discuss with the team about the path towards the future." Said Yasunobu Nakamura, echoed by John Martinis who claimed: “Alice & Bob is working on a novel approach to quantum error correction that needs to be seriously investigated"
Alice & Bob is also advised by a closer Scientific Board, made up of five leading Cat Qubit experts, who meet with the company’s technical leadership twice a month to solve day-to-day research challenges. The complementary Consultative Board, however, focuses on higher-level discussions that enable the prioritization of the next scientific milestone to be tackled.
"Meeting with a consultative board comprising top quantum computing experts is a growth opportunity" said Jérémie Guillaud, Chief of Theory at Alice & Bob. "These are people used to asking tough questions and providing critical insights into the industry that might challenge the most robust of roadmaps."
About Alice & Bob
Alice & Bob is a start-up based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to realize the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised 30M€ in funding, hired over 80 employees, and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technological giants like Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology pioneered by the company’s founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed it could reduce hardware requirements to build a large-scale useful quantum computer by up to 200 times compared to competing approaches.
Luke Keding
HKA Marketing Communications
+1 315-575-4491
email us here