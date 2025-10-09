TIME Names Quantum Brilliance’s ‘Quoll’ One of the Best Inventions of 2025

World’s first room-temperature diamond cluster quantum processing unit integrates seamlessly with classical supercomputers

The quantum microprocessor, nearly the size of a desktop computer, could help simulate chemistry between molecules, preserved quantum states for over a millisecond in tests.” — TIME

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance, the global leader in diamond-based quantum technology, today announced the inclusion of its room temperature diamond cluster system in TIME Best Inventions of 2025 , its annual list of “extraordinary innovations changing our lives.”A partnership between Quantum Brilliance and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) enabled on-premises integration of the novel Quoll system at ORNL, a cluster of three parallelized quantum computers, each consisting of a quantum processing unit (QPU), a GPU, and a CPU.This platform allows ORNL and QB to develop hybrid architectures and users for the first time to explore the use of parallelized quantum computers for specific applications, including computational chemistry and machine learning.Quantum computing is projected to significantly impact society over the next few years, disrupting entire industries as development accelerates. Combining quantum technology with HPC computers will deliver exponential computational power to solve problems far beyond the reach of today’s fastest supercomputers in medicine, sustainability, finance and more.Many quantum computing systems require extreme cooling, but Quoll’s diamond-based system can operate at room temperature in a compact package, enabling easy integration with classical HPC systems."The quantum microprocessor, nearly the size of a desktop computer, could help simulate chemistry between molecules, preserved quantum states for over a millisecond in tests," said TIME.TIME is recognizing 300 products, software, and services each year that are changing the world, including scientific or technological breakthroughs and innovations that make life easier and more sustainable for the first time this year. Quoll was identified through research from TIME’s global network of reporters and expert contributors based on key evaluation factors such as originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.“TIME’s recognition of Quantum Brilliance as one of the Best Innovations of 2025 highlights how diamond-based quantum technology is redefining what’s possible,” said Mark Luo, CEO of Quantum Brilliance. “We believe diamond will power the mass-deployable quantum future — one that makes our world safer, cleaner, and smarter.”The full list from TIME can be found here About Quantum BrillianceQuantum Brilliance is a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology, specializing in the design, fabrication and manufacturing of small, ruggedized diamond quantum devices, operating at room temperature. With operations in Australia and Germany, QB’s mission is to enable the mass deployment of quantum technology, facilitating its integration into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems. Quantum Brilliance has attracted world-leading scientific and commercial talent in Australia and Europe. Its international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and include governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.