Funeral Service Announcement for Cadet Sabrina Geller

The family of Cadet Sabrina Geller of Golf Co., 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation, Wyoming Army National Guard, invites the community to join them in honoring the life and service of their beloved daughter and comrade.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, at St. Matthew’s Cathedral at 104 S. 4th St., Laramie, Wyoming.

The family has expressed their desire for a public ceremony to celebrate Geller’s life and legacy. As such, attendance is open to all Wyoming National Guard Soldiers and reserve officer training cadets who had the privilege of knowing Geller and witnessing her contributions to her unit and community.

This solemn occasion offers an opportunity to come together in unity and support. Your presence will comfort and strengthen her family and fellow service members during this difficult time.