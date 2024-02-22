Louisa County, VA Partners with Catalis for Cutting-Edge Property Valuation and Taxation Solutions
We’re thrilled to join forces with Louisa County in their pursuit of a next-gen Enterprise CAMA solution.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisa County, VA has selected Catalis to deploy a state-of-the-art enterprise CAMA (Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal) system to modernize the County’s assessment and valuation system. Catalis is a national leader in software and digital payment solutions for government entities. This strategic collaboration signifies a major opportunity for Louisa County to transform its property valuation and taxation processes, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior services to its community.
Louisa County becomes the sixth Catalis CAMA client in the Commonwealth of Virginia, aligning with a wave of forward-thinking jurisdictions across the country in adopting the new Catalis Enterprise CAMA, which is hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This transformative project will equip Louisa County with cutting-edge CAMA solutions that integrate seamlessly with the county's enterprise GIS system. The implementation includes full web cost services, ensuring precise and up-to-date property assessments.
"We’re thrilled to join forces with Louisa County in their pursuit of a next-gen Enterprise CAMA solution," said Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. "This partnership signifies a commitment to innovation and efficiency. Our comprehensive Real Estate and Personal Property CAMA solutions, coupled with seamlessly integrated GIS capabilities, will empower Louisa County to transform its operational landscape and enhance service delivery for its citizens."
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.
