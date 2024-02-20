Submit Release
St Johnsbury/Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at approximately 0908 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, and VCOR x 2

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic or sexual violence)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about a reported family fight located at a private residence in the town of Newbury, Vermont.  The offender, identified as Timothy Kearney (32), of Newbury had left the residence.  Attempts were made to locate him, but efforts were unsuccessful.

 

Later in the day, Kearney returned to the residence, acquired a machete, and fled into a wooded area.  A short time later, Troopers located Kearney walking on US Route 302 in Newbury.  He was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks without incident. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/2024 at 1230           

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

