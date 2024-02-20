St Johnsbury/Multiple Charges
CASE#: 24A4001297
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at approximately 0908 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302, Newbury VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, and VCOR x 2
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic or sexual violence)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about a reported family fight located at a private residence in the town of Newbury, Vermont. The offender, identified as Timothy Kearney (32), of Newbury had left the residence. Attempts were made to locate him, but efforts were unsuccessful.
Later in the day, Kearney returned to the residence, acquired a machete, and fled into a wooded area. A short time later, Troopers located Kearney walking on US Route 302 in Newbury. He was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/21/2024 at 1230
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
