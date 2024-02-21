Merging sustainability with technology - IICSR and Menlo College collaborate on course credit transfer
Merging sustainability with technology - IICSR and Menlo College collaborate on course credit transfer
The continuous evolution of climate crises and technologies, makes a course dedicated to the cause a must to grow in respective career”ATHERTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sustainable finance market size was estimated at USD 519.88 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030 (Source 1). Green-tech is also anticipated to grow exponentially. The Green Technology and Sustainability Market size was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 19.5% between 2023 and 2032 (Source 2). The growing awareness of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives is a significant factor driving the market growth.
— Harsha S, MD IICSR Group
Technology shrinks the world and carves the future of humanity, and sustainability is the need of the hour for the planet and the human race to exist. In these dynamically evolving sectors, merging the pedagogy of both subjects strengthens the future for successful careers.
Menlo College, one of the premier colleges in Silicon Valley, established in 1927 in what is now Atherton, California, launched the Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS) program in 2024, which focuses on AI, Cybersecurity, Techno-ethics, and Responsibility and other imperative technological topics. The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Knowledge Management (IICSR Group) is based in India and the USA, and is focused on developing responsible business leadership with programs such as in Masters in ESG and PGP in CSR and Sustainability, Masters in Responsible business leadership accredited by MEPSC (Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship) and American Council of Training and Development (ACTD).
To give opportunities to the upcoming generations and address the market demands, Menlo College and IICSR and Sustainability Knowledge Management have forged a 6-course credit transfer and scholarship to Menlo’s MSIS program for IICSR’s Masters and Postgraduate program students. Menlo’s MSIS program for IICSR transfers is for the duration of 1 year and accepts global students. 95% of students at IICSR are working professionals from Southeast Asia from diverse backgrounds and are given an opportunity to study further on integrating technology into their work life and learning the core concepts of green technology.
The candidates interested in pursuing higher studies in the USA in Masters in Information System (MSIS) at Menlo College on successful completion of their sustainability, ESG, and CSR studies from IICSR can approach the institute at info@iicsr.com stating their interest.
