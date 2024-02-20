OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – NEWS RELEASE – GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO WASHINGTON D.C. 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN GOES TO WASHINGTON D.C.

Will attend the National Governors Association 2024 Winter Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 20, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 20, to attend the National Governors Association 2024 Winter Meeting.

Governor Green will be participating in solutions-driven conversations and bipartisan collaboration on the most pressing policy issues facing the states and territories. Some topics that will be covered are discussions on the current state of housing across the United States focused on efforts to improve housing availability, affordability, and homelessness, and reimagining models of disaster preparedness and Maui’s recovery.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Sunday afternoon, February 25. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of February 20 through the afternoon of February 25.

