DCR News Release – Proclamation Signing Ceremony for National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 26, 2024

Proclamation Signing Ceremony for National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed a proclamation Friday, April 26, 2024, recognizing National Correctional Officers and Employees Week beginning May 5, 2024 through May 11, 2024.

The proclamation is to honor the hundreds of dedicated correctional officers and non-uniformed staff at jail and prison facilities in Hawai‘i.

National Correctional Officers and Employees Week was established on May 5,1984 by President Ronald Reagan, when he signed Proclamation 5187 creating “National Correctional Officers’ Week” to recognize the men and women who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.

In 1996, the U.S. Senate officially changed the name to “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.”

Governor Green said, “Each year, the first week of May serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that people make and the challenges they have to overcome when they work in this noble profession.”

At the proclamation signing ceremony, Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) said, “Our correctional officers and non-uniformed staff work tirelessly to support our mission to protect public safety. They and their families sacrifice so much every day that the public doesn’t see.”

Both Governor Green and Director Johnson recalled how correctional officers and non-uniformed staff remained steadfast at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to work through challenging times.

They work with dignity and their efforts do not go unnoticed, Green added. “I’m profoundly grateful to all of you.”

# # #

Please click on the link below for video footage of the signing ceremony, interviews with DCR Director Tommy Johnson, Sgt. Blaze Moleta and Adult Correctional Officer (ACO) Chris Foumai of the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) and B-roll of the event.

Proclamation Signing Ceremony – National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov