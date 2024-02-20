Former Opera Singer Turned Metal/Punk Artist “BEAUBIE” Makes His Atlanta Debut this Sunday at The Masquerade-Purgatory

23-year-old metal/punk alternative singer-songwriter BEAUBIE will be making his concert debut this Sunday, February 25 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Age 14 BEAUBIE (Christian John Thomas) became the youngest contracted member of the Cleveland Opera Theatre Company. He then made his solo Carnegie Hall debut at age 15 followed by sold-out performances at venues throughout the northeastern United States. Notable performances include 54 Below in NYC, The Music Box, and Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

Although BEAUBIE spent his early life performing classical music and opera, alternative music was always his passion. Being inspired growing up by listening to metal bands, including LAMB OF GOD, I WRESTLED A BEAR ONCE, and RINGS OF SATURN. At a young age BEAUBIE began writing his own metal/punk alternative songs, but for many years kept them to himself as they went against the grain of his classical training. During the pandemic, his family relocated their business from Cleveland, Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia. It was then that BEAUBIE began sharing the many songs he had written over the years.

In the Fall of 2023, BEAUBIE was introduced by a friend to Nashville Producer Isaac Middendorf of Promethex Studios. He decided to take the leap and record his first song in Nashville. COMING FOR ME was released on January 26, 2024. within a few days of release, the song began gaining traction not only just here in the USA but also in other countries including Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden. The international appeal was unexpected.

BEAUBIE will be releasing more music in March 2024. Until then you can hear all of his new songs at his debut concert at The Masquerade- Purgatory (supporting RICHGA) this Sunday, Feb. 25th at 6 PM. For tickets and more information visit www.Beaubie.com.

Beaubie debut song COMING FOR ME lyrical Visualizer.

Former Opera Singer Turned Metal/Punk Artist "BEAUBIE" Makes His Atlanta Debut this Sunday at The Masquerade-Purgatory

