THOMAS GLOBAL MEDIA LAUNCHES THE INDUSTRY’S FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER LICENSING AGENCY, NOVA STARR JOINS ALONGSIDE GLOBAL SUPERSTAR JOJO SIWA

Social media influencers are the new generation of global brands.” — John E. Thomas, CEO of Thomas Global Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Global Media (TGM), one of the entertainment industry’s most respected licensing firms, announced today the launch of its new licensing division, THE INFLUENCER LICENSING GROUP, the industry’s first agency dedicated exclusively to social media influencers. The announcement coincides with the signing of rising digital sensation Nova Starr, the 8-year-old breakout talent whose YouTube presence alone has already surpassed 1 billion views, now joining a powerhouse roster that includes global superstar JoJo Siwa.Nova Starr’s rapid ascent has garnered significant attention within the entertainment and marketing industries. Her music and digital content have amassed millions of young fans worldwide, and her hit single was named Ad Age Magazine’s #4 Marketing Song of 2025 for its role in a high-profile campaign with MGA Entertainment, the creators of the iconic Bratz dolls. Her ability to generate viral impact at such a young age positions her as one of the most promising young creators in the youth entertainment market.The creation of The Influencer Licensing Group positions TGM at the forefront of the rapidly evolving influencer economy. As retailers, manufacturers, and media companies increasingly invest in creator-driven brands, this new agency addresses global demand for structured, high-impact licensing programs built specifically around social media talent.“Social media influencers are the new generation of global brands,” said John Edward Thomas, Founder and CEO of Thomas Global Media. “With our ever-growing roster of social media influencers like JoJo Siwa and now Nova Starr, we’re uniquely positioned to build licensing programs that reach audiences where they live, online, mobile, and everywhere in between. This new agency represents the future of brand-building and the next chapter of our company’s legacy.”The Influencer Licensing Group will oversee licensing across consumer products, branded merchandise, collaborations, live events, digital integrations, and cross-platform media opportunities.For more than two decades, Thomas Global Media has built and managed some of the entertainment industry’s most influential entertainment, and corporate brands. The launch of The Influencer Licensing Group marks a strategic evolution of TGM’s longstanding legacy of developing commercially successful, category-defining entertainment brands.TGM and The Influencer Licensing Group will continue to announce additional influencer signings in the coming months as they expand their roster and deepen partnerships with manufacturers, retailers, and media outlets across all major consumer product categories.

