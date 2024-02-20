Productions for Change Premieres “No Way To Live” Documentary

Documentary Producer to Premiere "NO WAY TO LIVE" Homeless mans home. Homeless in Connecticut

Productions for Change produced a documentary that will take you to unimaginable places, where you will hear amazing stories of hardship and miracles.

This project sheds light on homelessness stories, fostering understanding of root causes and advocating for solutions in Connecticut.” — Tom Mazzarella

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productions for Change , a non-profit video production organization that helps organizations tell powerful stories through video, has launched a docuseries on YouTube. This video series by Productions for Change explores the issue of homelessness in central Connecticut. The creators share their journey of connecting with homelessness outreach programs and shed light on the challenges faced by people living in unimaginable conditions, including tents in the woods, cars, and doorways. They emphasize the dedication of outreach agencies, volunteers, and former homeless individuals working to make a difference. The series aims to raise awareness and provoke thought about homelessness, highlighting that it can happen to anyone and that there are still many questions to be answered in addressing this issue.“This project has opened my eyes… the stories of people experiencing homelessness are difficult to hear… by sharing these personal accounts, we hope to build a genuine understanding of the policies and societal issues that got us here and the actions that will be needed to eliminate homelessness here in Connecticut,” said Thomas Mazzarella, Founder of Productions for Change and Producer of “ No Way To Live ” documentary. Mazzarella also explained, “the name “No Way To Live” was inspired by a man who was interviewed and has since passed away while living on the street… As he told us his story, the piece that stood out was that changing clothes in a tent in the middle of winter was no way to live.”Docuseries Reached Over 500 Thousand Views on YouTubeMany viewers have already benefited from the docuseries on homelessness and some have even reached out to local agencies for support. With 50 YouTube shorts and 12 awareness videos, the organization made a significant impact by reaching over 1 million viewers in just three short months! The rapid engagement underscores the success of the documentary series and the 90-minute film, fostering social media discussions and successfully achieving its goal of sparking conversations about homelessness in central Connecticut. To support the cause, visit productionsforchange.org and share the YouTube channel with family and friends.“No Way To Live” Documentary PremiereThe 2024 fundraiser for Productions for Change features a documentary showcasing interviews with over 40 individuals, including people experiencing homelessness and local supporting agencies. The “No Way To Live: Rummaging Through Connecticut’s Homelessness Mess for Answers” documentary premieres on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at The Rockwell Theater in Bristol, CT. Tickets are now available on Eventbrite Founded in 2020, Productions for Change is a nonprofit video production organization whose mission is to help people and organizations tell their stories and raise awareness about important issues and start community discussions that can lead to community action for social change.###Productions for Change is a registered 501(c)(3).

Homeless Documentary Tickets Available