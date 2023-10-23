PRODUCTIONS FOR CHANGE SERIES HIGHLIGHTS THE CENTRAL CONNECTICUT HOMELESSNESS CRISIS

Documentary & Docuseries Logo

"No Way to Live" Series To Precede March Documentary Premiere

This project has really opened my eyes. The stories of the homeless are difficult to hear.” — Thomas Mazzarella

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productions for Change , a nonprofit organization committed to leveraging the power of video to address critical societal issues, is proud to announce the launch of "No Way to Live," a poignant documentary series that exposes the stark realities of homelessness in Central Connecticut."No Way to Live" will begin as a series of short documentaries. Each episode will focus on a different myth about those who are homeless, those who are trying to help, and the issues that make homelessness a seemingly unsolvable dilemma. By using the voices of those most affected, Productions for Change seeks to share real stories and engender conversations about the way communities understand and address homelessness.“This project has really opened my eyes,” said Tom Mazzarella, president, producer, and founder of Productions for Change. “The stories of the homeless are difficult to hear. By sharing these personal accounts, we hope to build a genuine understanding of the policies and societal issues that got us here, and the actions that will be needed to eliminate homelessness here in Connecticut.”Mazzarella also explained that the name of the documentary, “No Way to Live,” was inspired by one of those interviewed - a man who recently passed away while living on the street. “As he told us his story, the piece that stood out was that changing clothes in a tent in the middle of winter was no way to live. He was right - that is unimaginable! As a salute to his legacy, we are even more devoted to helping those without adequate housing.”The ongoing docuseries is available on YouTube and most social media platforms. Viewers can easily access episodes every other week through the Productions for Change website. The full documentary will premiere on March 2, 2024, at the Rockwell Theater in Bristol.To support the search for answers to the current crisis in our local communities, and to contribute to the mission of ending homelessness, please visit ProductionsforChange.org. Productions for Change also invites those interested in sponsoring the documentary premiere to contact Tom Mazzarella at (860) 940-9838 for more information.# # #About Productions for Change:Productions for Change is a video production/content marketing company committed to furthering the missions of charities and non-profit organizations by creating and disseminating professional video content. Founded by Emmy-award-winning videographer Tom Mazzarella of Mazzarella Media, Productions for Change creates programming that promotes missions, educates the public, raises funds, recruits volunteers, and advocates for positive change by providing resources and expertise.

Episode 1_ Why are we doing this? An Introduction