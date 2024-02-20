Utah Honors Families of Fallen Service Members at State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — At the Utah State Capitol Friday morning, the Utah Legislature and Governor Spencer J. Cox recognized the families of service members who lost their lives in 2023. The event began in the Capitol Gold Room, where the families met with Governor Cox, Lt. Governor Deidre M. Henderson, Brigadier General Joseph Green, Representative Ryan Wilcox, Senator John Johnson, and Executive Director Gary Harter.

Governor Cox emphasized the ceremony's significance, expressing hope for a future without such losses while acknowledging the resilience of the attending families. He recognized each fallen service member by name, followed by a moment of silence.

The ceremony included a procession to the House and Senate chambers, where legislators stood in respect for the service members' sacrifices. A private luncheon in the Hall of Governors provided a space for families to connect and share memories. This annual event, established in 2008, reaffirms Utah’s commitment to honoring its fallen heroes and supporting their families, ensuring their legacy is remembered and respected.

Photos of the morning can be viewed at the links below.

Ceremony in the Gold Room - Photos

Senate Floor - Photos