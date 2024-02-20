Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Managers Shannon Avery and Kolby J. Madsen

Former Edward Jones Advisors Join Kingsview Partners in Greensboro, NC

Kingsview Partners is excited to welcome Shannon and Kolby. Their commitment to integrity, transparency and client success makes them an ideal fit for our team.” — Sean McGillivray, Kingsview Partners CEO

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the addition of their newest wealth managers in Greensboro, North Carolina. Shannon Avery, AAMS®, and Kolby J. Madsen are former Edward Jones advisors who offer their clients in-depth industry experience and a deep commitment to personalized financial solutions.

Working with Kingsview allows these advisors to provide comprehensive client services, including holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

Shannon Avery, AAMS®

Partner | Wealth Manager Shannon Avery, AAMS®, holds a Business Administration and Management degree from Utah's Western Governor's University. She began her work in the financial field in 1993, returning to wealth management in 2016 after a long break to raise a family.

As a fiduciary, Shannon places her clients' best interests at the forefront of her practice. "Finances often stir up strong emotions, influencing our decisions in profound ways. As someone who approaches financial matters with discipline and a steady hand, I help maintain clarity amidst the noise of emotions", says Shannon. "My role is more than managing numbers; it's also about providing a calming presence, offering rational guidance, and ensuring that my clients make informed decisions aligned with their long-term objectives."

With a highly collaborative approach, Shannon builds enduring partnerships based on trust and accountability, ensuring each client receives personalized strategies aligned with their specific goals. She is particularly interested in supporting bloggers and influencers nationwide and offers tailored guidance to help them navigate fluctuating income streams, organize their finances, and mitigate tax liabilities.

Kolby J. Madsen

Partner | Wealth Manager Kolby J. Madsen operates his independent Kingsview Partners practice in Greensboro, North Carolina. With a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Utah Valley University and a desire to help others, Kolby originally began his career in medicine, but found his calling as a financial advisor.

Kolby's analytical mindset and problem-solving skills have proven the perfect fit for his work, and he takes a personalized approach with his clients, recognizing they each have unique goals and aspirations. He works closely with his clients to develop tailored strategies that align with their objectives, whether planning for retirement, growing a business, or preserving wealth for future generations.

"I understand the importance of securing a future where our loved ones thrive," says Kolby. "Guiding my clients towards financial stability isn't just about numbers—it's about ensuring that every dream we envision for our families and our future becomes a reality."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.