Information on School Admissions for Academic Year 2024/2025

MACAU, February 20 - To provide parents with information on admission to different education stages in the academic year 2024/2025, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has published the relevant information on its website (www.dsedj.gov.mo). Parents of students who seek enrolment in secondary, primary and pre-primary (non-first-time enrolment) education in Macao, in September 2024, may access the admission information and the links to school websites and application forms via the zone designated for “A Guide to School Enrolment” on the DSEDJ website. Parents are advised to read in detail the admission regulations of schools, prepare well the necessary information and submit applications, from 1 March 2024 onwards, in the way and within the enrolment period specified by the schools to which they intend to apply.

According to information of the DSEDJ, in the academic year 2024/2025, there will be 51 school units admitting secondary students and 60 school units admitting primary students. The date for the collection of a “school place reservation fee” from new students in different education stages should be no earlier than 13 April 2024.

To facilitate the work of school admissions, the DSEDJ has adjusted the guidelines on school admission interviews/examinations, and parents are requested to co-operate with schools in the relevant arrangements. If a child, on the day of interview/examination, presents with respiratory symptoms or fever or feels unwell etc., they should seek medical advice promptly. In this instance, the school concerned will exercise its discretion in adjusting interview/examination arrangements according to the actual situation. In other special circumstances, interview/examination dates can only be adjusted with the consent of the schools. For enquiries about school admissions, student enrolment or other related matters, please call 8397 2331 (secondary education) or 8397 2309 (primary and pre-primary education) during office hours.