Logistics Plus Opens New Miami, Florida Warehouse

Logistics Plus Miami, FL Warehouse #2 Logistics Plus Miami Warehouse Aerial View

Totaling over 182,000 square feet, it is the company's second warehouse in Miami.

With our new warehouse, we can continue providing world-class warehousing solutions ... and anything our clients need for the South Florida market.” — Oscar Cabrales

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 182 thousand square foot warehouse at 9575 NW 174th Street in Miami, Florida . Logistics Plus also has a facility in Doral, Florida, from which it has been operating for the past two years.The new facility has 25 doors, 32-foot ceilings, 38 trailer positions, and a special 16x20' oversized ramp door for OOG cargo and equipment, including automotive, yachts, boats, and maritime projects."We are proud to expand our growing operations here in southern Florida," said Oscar Cabrales, Branch Manager for Logistics Plus Miami. " With our new warehouse, we can continue providing world-class warehousing solutions for distributions, project cargo, pick pack and ship fulfillment, and anything our clients need for the South Florida market. Our facility will also be the gateway to our rapidly growing Caribbean and Latin American import and export operations."To learn more, visit logisticsplus.com/miami or email mimisales@ logisticsplus.com About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

