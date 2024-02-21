2Morrow and Spring Health Collaborate to Enhance Tobacco Cessation Support For Spring Health Customers
2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions, including tobacco cessation.
We are proud to partner with 2Morrow – an organization that grants equitable access to support – as we continue to focus on eliminating every barrier to mental health.”KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Morrow, a leading provider of tobacco cessation solutions today announces its partnership with Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans. The collaboration will look to support employees in quitting cigarette and tobacco use while addressing the inter-related physical and mental health care challenges related to these addictions.
Tobacco use affects 1 in 5 adults and smoking and tobacco use causes 480,000 premature deaths annually. It exceeds $220 billion in direct medical care costs and $156 billion in lost productivity. Those struggling with mental health disorders and illnesses frequently also use tobacco products. This addiction is often tied to other substance use disorders including excessive alcohol use.
Spring Health has integrated 2Morrow's behavioral-based cessation program into the Spring Health platform to offer a comprehensive, evidence-based solution that addresses tobacco cessation from a whole-person perspective, while also addressing related concerns like stress, weight management, and goal setting. Individuals will be able to address concurrent mental health needs with a Spring Health Therapist while engaging with the behavioral change strategies that result in the industry's strongest improvements to members' mental health outcomes while delivering on Spring's ROI commitments to its customers. Supporting employees and their dependents in their journeys to quit smoking and tobacco use both enhances mental and physical health and delivers an average annual savings of $5,800 per employee.
Jo Masterson, CEO at 2Morrow, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Spring Health, a company that understands the behavioral complexities of nicotine addiction. While 2Morrow's clinically tested programs already blend behavioral science, coaching, and NRT to aid quitting, this collaboration enables our coaches to seamlessly connect participants with additional mental health services. This expanded support empowers individuals ready to create positive life changes."
Dr. Millard Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health, emphasized the significance of this partnership, saying, "Science Will Win is one of our core values at Spring Health. Through our partnership with 2Morrow, we are pleased to provide an evidence-based program to address the most common form of addiction, which affects over 30 million Americans, in addition to proving a positive ROI. We are proud to partner with 2Morrow – an organization that grants equitable access to support and is proven to have positive outcomes in diverse populations – as we continue to focus on eliminating every barrier to mental health.”
To learn more about effective ways to support employees in their tobacco cessation journey and its connection to a larger substance use disorder program, join our upcoming webinar. Webinar Details:
What: “Tobacco Cessation and Mental Health: Building the Case for Organizational Impact”
When: Feb 29, 2024
Time: 2 PM ET | 11 AM PT
Registration: Register Here
About the webinar: Gain valuable insights into navigating challenges associated with tobacco cessation and discover how fostering a tobacco-free environment contributes to a healthier, more productive workforce. Register now to deepen your understanding and drive positive change in employee well-being.
About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions, including tobacco cessation. Our efforts in assisting people to quit smoking have consistently yielded positive outcomes, supported by a Phase III randomized controlled trial involving 2,400 participants and over 10 peer-reviewed articles. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over half a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to utilizing innovative technology and cutting-edge research to drive impactful change and enhance well-being. For more information, please visit www.2morrowinc.com.
About Spring Health: Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 4,500 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.
Deanna Waters
2Morrow
+1 833-344-8425
dwaters@2morrowinc.com
