The Ridge Cottonwood Receives 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight – An HCP Company

We believe that winning these two awards reflects the unparalleled vibrancy of our Community and proof of our ongoing commitment to craft an experience seniors can’t get anywhere else.”
— Klint Burningham, The Ridge Cottonwood’s Executive Director
The Ridge Cottonwood is thrilled to announce that it has received a 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight. This recognizes The Ridge Cottonwood’s outstanding performance in two categories; Dining and Activities; and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.

“We’re excited to congratulate The Ridge Cottonwood, for their well-deserved achievement on earning a Customer Experience Award” says Bud Meadows, HCP’s CEO. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that The Ridge Cottonwood is putting in to provide high-quality care—their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”

Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that The Ridge Cottonwood has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.

“We’re very proud to be recognized by our residents and families as being the best of the best in both Dining and Activities,” said Klint Burningham, The Ridge Cottonwood’s Executive Director.

Throughout the year 2023, The Ridge Cottonwood engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. The Ridge Cottonwood used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.

“We believe that winning the Pinnacle Customer Experience award for these two categories reflects the unparalleled vibrancy of our Community and proof of our ongoing commitment to consistently craft an experience seniors can’t get anywhere else,” added Burningham.

To find out more about The Ridge Cottonwood’s commitment to excellence, please visit www.TheRidgeCottonwood.com or call 801.947.7400

About The Ridge Senior Living
For nearly ten years, the award-winning Communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City- and Denver-area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge Communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit https://theridgeseniorliving.com.

About Pinnacle Quality Insight
Pinnacle Quality Insight, acquired by HCP in 2023, is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with an extensive 26-year history in senior care and senior living, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys annually. Working with more than 2,500 care providers across all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Pinnacle is a trusted authority in recognizing excellence. For more information, visit https://pinnacleqi.com/.

TV signals. Radio waves. Mobile information. On-line streaming. Ink. With so many options out there to receive information, how your story is crafted could be a make or break for your product. PSPR knows how to package your message in a way to reach your key demos through the old school means and the high-tech ways the kids are doing it nowadays.

