Fasoo Launches a New Version of FILM to Help Visualize, Manage and Track the Overall Status and Flow of Sensitive Data

BETHESDA, MD, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, is pleased to announce the launch of FILM (Fasoo Integrated Log Manager) 3.0, a document tracking and integrated log management solution that is a key component of data security posture management (DSPM) solutions.

FILM provides the location and encryption status of unstructured data which allows you to assess the level of data security within your organization. It also shows all changes and usage history from document creation to distribution to help you visualize data lineage and easily manage and track the overall status and flow of your sensitive data.

DSPM identifies potential data risks and allows you to implement proper security controls to mitigate vulnerabilities and reduce the risk. FILM provides comprehensive analysis of complex data security logs, allowing administrators to easily identify the location of protected data and its ongoing protection status. This includes all transformations the data underwent along the way—how the data was transformed, what changed, and why. In the event of a leak, quick confirmation and response to the leak path is possible.

“Log information is essential for overall data security and incident response analysis. By collecting logs on the location and usage of unstructured data containing sensitive information, you can identify your company's data security posture at a glance,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “You can easily track users and document usage history to understand how your organization uses and manages sensitive files and documents.”

FILM is a core component of the Fasoo Data Security Platform providing visibility through integrated logs that help realize zero trust security. It maximizes data protection and management capabilities by integrating data with unique identification codes, consistent policies, and linked logs across multiple solutions, including Fasoo's document security solution ‘Fasoo Enterprise DRM’ (FED), data identification and classification solution ‘Fasoo Data Radar’ (FDR), print security solution 'Fasoo Smart Print (FSP)' and screen security solution 'Fasoo Smart Screen' (FSS).

FILM provides visualizations of usage status, such as where encrypted data is created and what applications use it. Continuous management of encrypted data throughout its entire life cycle is possible, from creation to disposal, and you can track who used it, when and where. This meets your needs for DSPM and Zero Trust Data Security. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-integrated-log-manager/

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries.




