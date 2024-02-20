Mikhail Mishustin held a strategic session on implementing socioeconomic development initiatives: social welfare, environment and a state for the people

RUSSIA, February 20 - Mikhail Mishustin: “One of our priorities is to provide an effective social protection system. In some cases, social protection must be provided by default. Forty-two support measures are currently assigned proactively. Almost 23 million people received different categories of benefits via this system last year.”

A strategic session on implementing socioeconomic development initiatives: social welfare, environment and a state for the people

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues.

We continue implementing the initiatives concerning the country’s socioeconomic development that were launched under the President’s decision.

Today we will review the results achieved across the key areas that are important to the public.

We will start with healthcare initiatives.

Primary Care for Everyone is one of them. In addition to the Healthcare national project, we are modernising the healthcare management system as part of this initiative.

A huge number of processes has been digitised including medical appointments and issuing medical certificates. Modern technology has taken the bureaucratic burden off the medical staff.

Currently, anybody can request 11 types of medical documents online via the Gosuslugi public services portal. And documents can still be issued on paper if it is more convenient. There are other digital services such as making doctor’s appointments online or accessing electronic medical records. More than 39 million people used these services last year.

Telemedicine is gaining popularity. Around 2.5 million patients received medical advice from home without visiting a healthcare facility.

We must continue with these innovative approaches to help doctors provide effective care at all stages. It is also necessary to monitor patients, especially with chronic conditions, in order to be able to offer timely medical help.

More to be posted soon…