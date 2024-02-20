Submit Release
New ministers appointed for Citizens’ Services; Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

CANADA, February 20 - Premier David Eby has appointed Lisa Beare as Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, and George Chow as Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“Lisa and George have tremendous experience, and in these new roles they will both be dedicated to supporting people,” Premier Eby said. “We have made incredible progress in modernizing services that people depend on, like delivering high-speed internet to more communities. George will continue that work, as well as further our important anti-racism data  initiatives.”

Chow previously held the role of Minister of State for Trade. Prior to her time as Minister of Citizens’ Services, Beare was also previously the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“A key challenge in the years ahead is to make sure everyone in B.C. can seize the opportunities ahead of us,” Premier Eby said. “I know that Lisa will do a great job ensuring that British Columbians are equipped to close the skills gap employers are facing.”

Premier Eby has also appointed Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, as Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials. His role will be to support the Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills to remove barriers for internationally educated professionals to work in British Columbia.

