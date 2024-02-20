NORDIC Business Council USA to Launch “Transatlantic Partnerships for the Defense Industry”

B2B and B2G engagement in implementing objectively measurable resilience-based preparedness solutions is vital to neutralizing the rapidly multiplying risks to all Free Nations’ safety, and security.”
— Minna LeVine, Chair of Nordic Business Council USA
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NORDIC Business Council USA will host and launch: “Transatlantic Partnerships for the Defense Industry” during its NORDIC Energy Week conference in Vaasa, Finland in March 2024. This partnership will advance Nordic cross-border partnerships and set the foundation for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) collaboration and coordinated action. This event will spearhead the implementation of objectively measurable, operationally proven, and nationally comprehensive and compatible resilience-based critical infrastructure, business, community, and national preparedness mindsets, metrics, methodologies, and technology practices between the USA and Nordic Allies.

“It is clear joint B2B and B2G engagement in implementing objectively measurable resilience-based preparedness solutions is vital to neutralizing the rapidly multiplying risks to NORDIC and all Free Nations’ safety, security, quality of life and futures. Thus, actionable coordination between Nordic Nation’s and US technology developers is no longer an option — it's an imperative!” Minna LeVine, Chair NORDIC Business Council.

“Finland possesses a decidedly advanced preparedness culture. It is exemplified and driven by an equal respect for history and today’s realities, continuous questioning of the status quo, and a world-class, superbly educated, pragmatic, self-reliant, motivated, and responsible citizenry. Finland’s resilience-based preparedness culture drives the creation of innovative, SMART-R (pronounced smarter) infrastructure technologies and solutions that will dramatically lower internet-reliant target values and correct America’s and all free nations currently increasingly consequence-enabling and multiplying infrastructure, business, community, and National preparedness trajectories”, Jeff Gaynor, President, American Resilience, LLC, Preparedness Advisor, SMART Community Council.

Efforts to build partnerships between enterprises and organizations within the Defense industry are underway. The Nordic Business Council USA will leverage the Council’s existing network for building resilience-based preparedness. The Council is working with strategic partners through engagement and exchange of technical expertise to ensure critical safety, security, and preparedness standards are sufficient to address the spectrum of foreign and domestic challenges before the USA and the NORDICS now as well as those looming on the near and far horizons.
NORDIC Business Council (“NBC”)
Nordic Business Council is a specially formed Executive Council that drives USA-Nordic cooperation, shares perspectives from stakeholders, and helps power enterprises, organizations, institutions, and governments with valuable insight. https://smartcommunityexchange.com/programs-3/nordic-business-council-usa/

NORDIC Innovation Exchange (“NIE”)
We foster Business Innovation that links technology and investment. Our expertise and experience in business and technology position us to be able to quickly understand critical issues and particular needs and address specific protocols that will yield optimal results. We help solve problems and contribute to high-profile problems in business and society. To achieve our goals, we collaborate with experts and peers across the private and public sector across industries and continents to accelerate technology commercialization. With our vast knowledge of critical needs and speed-to-market solutions, we are in the perfect position to evaluate technology and business opportunities, develop new markets, enhance, or enlarge existing markets, and bring them to a profitable marketplace. For more information, visit: https://smartcommunityexchange.com/programs-3/nordic-business-council-usa/

About

Market Vision has earned a strong reputation for our ability to successfully facilitate prosperous relationships by producing high-impact partner projects, trade missions, educational programs, seminars, workshops, and conferences. Our team of key advisors have over 25 years’ experience in Marketing, Management, Media and International Business Development. Recognized as a significant resource by both private and public sector leaders alike, we focus on initiatives that result in high-impact partner projects, and economic and cultural exchanges. Our initiatives, SMART Community Exchange (SCE) and Nordic Business Exchange (NBE) are a fast growing international network of individuals and organizations. We serve as a conduit to create strategic connections between prominent private sector enterprises, government officials, trade development agencies, and academic institutions.

