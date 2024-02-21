Institute for the Future Breaks Boundaries with Ohmni Telepresence Robots

Ohmni Robot being used for virtual event attendance. Ohmni Robot being used for virtual event attendance.

OhmniLabs has handpicked Institute for the Future (IFTF) to use its Ohmni Telepresence Robot to enhance the accessibility of its in-person events.

OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley robotics company, has handpicked Institute for the Future (IFTF) to use its Ohmni Telepresence Robot to enhance the accessibility of its in-person events at their Palo Alto headquarters.

In keeping with its longstanding commitment to testing and prototyping innovative technologies, IFTF has adopted the Ohmni Telepresence Robot as a means to extend its reach and make its in-person events accessible to a wider audience. These robots, designed and manufactured by OhmniLabs, offer a unique telepresence experience, allowing remote attendees to engage in real-time discussions, interact with speakers and participants, and immerse themselves in the event as if they were physically present. Recently, IFTF hosted an event where the robot was used to include one of their distinguished fellows from the Seattle area.

Founded in 1968 as an independent, public-interest nonprofit with initial support from the Ford Foundation, IFTF has consistently driven the agenda of exploring the future and asking, "What if?" IFTF's mission is to empower individuals and organizations to navigate uncertainty by envisioning and preparing for future scenarios.

This partnership opens new doors for individuals and organizations looking to engage with IFTF's events and initiatives. "By integrating Ohmni Telepresence Robots into our events, we are taking a significant step toward a more inclusive and accessible future," said Teffera G. Teffera, Digital Experiences Manager for IFTF. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals and organizations to envision and shape their futures. With the Ohmni Telepresence Robots, we are breaking down geographical barriers and enabling people from around the world to participate actively in our events, contributing their perspectives to our collective exploration of 'what if?'"

The partnership between IFTF and OhmniLabs signifies a convergence of two organizations dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and human imagination. OhmniLabs, founded in 2015, specializes in producing custom robots at scale, with a strong emphasis on modular design and 3D printing processes. Their Ohmni Robotics platform offers a wide range of possibilities, making it an ideal choice for organizations seeking innovative solutions to connect people in a virtual world.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Institute for the Future in bringing our Ohmni Telepresence Robots to their events,” states OhmniLabs CEO, Dr. Thuc Vu. “Enabling remote attendees to actively participate in IFTF's forward-thinking discussions aligns perfectly with our mission to connect people across distances.”

About Institute For The Future

Institute for the Future is the world’s leading futures organization. For over 55 years, businesses, governments, and social impact organizations have depended upon IFTF global forecasts, custom research, foresight education and training to navigate complex change and develop future-ready strategies. IFTF methodologies and toolsets yield views of transformative possibilities across all sectors that together support a more equitable and sustainable future. Institute for the Future is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Palo Alto, California. For more, visit www.iftf.org.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company specializing in the production of custom robots at scale based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Since its inception in 2015, OhmniLabs has revolutionized robot manufacturing by offering a unique on-demand model that enables rapid design, engineering, and production of custom robots to meet specific customer requirements. The company manufactures all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories, unlocking a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are utilized daily by businesses, medical professionals, educational institutions, and major sports teams worldwide. For more, visit https://ohmnilabs.com