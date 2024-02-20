Free Webinar on Taxation of Hemp-Based Cannabinoids February 27

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on February 27 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on the taxation of hemp-cased cannabinoids.

In this webinar, participants will learn about the new hemp-derived cannabinoid tax. Topics discussed will include the definition of the tax, what is taxable, reporting and filing the tax, as well as compliance issues. Register for the webinar here.

The February 27 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

