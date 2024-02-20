Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,651 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinar on Taxation of Hemp-Based Cannabinoids February 27

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 | 10:33am

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on February 27 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on the taxation of hemp-cased cannabinoids.

In this webinar, participants will learn about the new hemp-derived cannabinoid tax. Topics discussed will include the definition of the tax, what is taxable, reporting and filing the tax, as well as compliance issues. Register for the webinar here.

The February 27 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

 

You just read:

Free Webinar on Taxation of Hemp-Based Cannabinoids February 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more