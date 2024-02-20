NCRI-US PRESS CONFERENCE: Iran’s March 1 Elections as Tehran Steps Up Regional Terrorism and War - Thursday, February 22, 2024, Washington, DC

Internal reports and documents exposing the Iranian regime’s plans to counter the voters’ apathy and to fund the IRGC's terror operations will be shared.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, US Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a press conference addressing the Iranian regime's elections scheduled for March 1, 2024.

The NCRI-US representatives will present details of the elections' potential impact on the regime's widespread engagement in regional terrorism.

The press conference will examine internal reports and documents exposing the Iranian regime’s plans to counter the voters’ apathy, empowering the IRGC, and funding their terror operations.

The Assembly of Experts election is taking place for the first time since the nationwide protests that started in late 2017.

BACKGROUND: The 2024 elections are for the 290-seat Parliament and the 88-seat Assembly of Experts, responsible for choosing the Supreme Leader.

WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 10:00 am EST

CONTACT: media@ncrius.org

RSVP: Required and available for accredited media, the U.S. Government, Congress, and members of the diplomatic corps.

To RSVP, please contact media@ncrius.org

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.