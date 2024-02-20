New Saskatchewan Sonography Training Program Coming to Suncrest College

CANADA, February 20 - Released on February 20, 2024

Saskatchewan students who want to train to provide ultrasound services can soon do so closer to home. Suncrest College will offer a new provincial Diagnostic Medical Sonography Advanced Diploma program in Yorkton beginning this fall.

"Our government is committed to increasing training capacity for high demand health professions, and giving our students more opportunities for rewarding careers," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "This new program at Suncrest College will attract students from across Saskatchewan, help meet the demand for diagnostic services, and ultimately speed up treatment for our residents."

"We are thrilled to bring this program to Suncrest College and to the province of Saskatchewan," Suncrest College CEO Alison Dubreuil said. "This new innovative training program reflects our commitment to excellence and ensures we contribute to the development of the health care workforce for Saskatchewan."

The Ministries of Advanced Education and Immigration and Career Training will provide funding to support the program, and the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan has offered to raise $300,000 for equipment costs. Other community donors will support the remaining capital costs.

"The Health Foundation strives to expand the quality of health care and medical services in east central Saskatchewan," Foundation Executive Director Ross Fisher said. "Through this training partnership with Suncrest College, we hope to address sonography and other hard to recruit careers in health care and revitalize our local services."

Diagnostic Medical Sonographers provide ultrasound tests for patients and are in high demand in communities across the province. Saskatchewan residents who want to become sonographers currently go to Alberta to access training seats that are reserved for Saskatchewan students and complete the clinical component of their training in Saskatchewan. The government's recent expansion of seats in this program have been secured until at least 2024-25. Students may also compete for a non-reserved seat at other institutions outside Saskatchewan.

"This new sonography program is another important step for our government to deliver on a key pillar in our Health Human Resources Action Plan to Recruit, Train, Incentivize and Retain," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "I look forward to newly trained sonographers joining our health workforce and building a rewarding career in Saskatchewan."

Suncrest College is accepting applications until May 15 for the new 28-month program's first annual intake of six students in fall 2024. The program will be offered in partnership with Manitoba's Red River College Polytechnic, which will provide program support and instruction delivered by expert faculty. Hands on learning will take place in Suncrest's new on-campus imaging lab. Clinical placements will be provided in hospitals across the province through the Saskatchewan Health Authority. For more information about the program visit:

https://suncrestcollege.ca/programs/diagnostic-medical-sonography-ultrasound.

This initiative supports the goals in Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan, which aims to Recruit, Train, Incentivize and Retain health care providers in a range of key professions. For information about Saskatchewan's training seat expansions in priority health programs, visit: saskatchewan.ca/hhr-train.

