Curity Wins 2024 DEVIES Award for Identity and Access Management Innovation
The Curity Identity Server Financial-grade API (FAPI) package has won the 2024 DEVIES Award in the Financial category.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curity is excited to announce that its Financial-grade API (FAPI) package has won the 2024 DEVIES Award in the Financial category. The 12th annual DEVIES Awards recognizes outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 31 categories in the software industry.
“Developer tools and technology products and services are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global tech ecosystem. Curity’s win is evidence of their leading role in growth and innovation across the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2024 DEVIES Awards.
Curity’s FAPI package, the pinnacle of Curity Financial Services Solutions®, was selected as a winner based on its ability to deliver exceptional identity and access management and API security to organizations that must protect high-value data. It is certified to comply with the OpenID Connect FAPI profile l and is designed for the rigorous regulatory, security, and privacy requirements of the financial, telecom, healthcare, and other heavily controlled industries.
The Curity Identity Server removes the need for custom user authentication code for each API and allows centralized token-based authentication to be securely configured within an organization’s infrastructure. The result is flexible, scalable, fine-grained access protection that adheres to high-security regulations and can be consistently applied across all APIs and digital services.
“Financial services organizations and others that demand a high level of security face many challenges to secure valuable information and maintain control over access to their data while still providing customers with a positive user experience,” Travis Spencer, CEO of Curity, explains. “It is an honor to be recognized for the work we do to help overcome these challenges.”
Award winners were selected from hundreds of nominees by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; and general regard and use by the developer, engineering and IT communities.
Curity will be presented its 2024 DEVIES Award during DeveloperWeek 2024 (Feb 21-23, Oakland, CA & Feb 27-29, Live Online), the world’s largest developer and engineering conference and expo with attendees from 150+ countries.
Keri LeBlanc
Curity
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other