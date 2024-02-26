E3 IT Services Awarded Best of Washington Township

Managing Partner Randy Carbone, EVP of Sales and Marketing Ron Oppermann, and company at Best of Washington Township award ceremony.

New Jersey IT Services Provider Wins Computers/IT and Cybersecurity Categories for Tenth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 IT Services, a provider of managed IT services, is thrilled to announce its recognition as The Best of Washington Township in the Computers/IT and Cybersecurity categories for the tenth consecutive year. Presented by The Greater Washington Township Chamber of Commerce, residents and businesses in the township and surrounding areas voted on this prestigious award.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this recognition from the residents of Washington Township, NJ, and neighboring areas," remarked Randy Carbone, Partner of E3 IT. "This award highlights our exceptional team members' relentless dedication and commitment."

The Best of Washington Township award, organized by the Greater Washington Township Chamber of Commerce, invites residents and businesses who frequently visit the area to nominate their favorite establishments. Following the nomination, an awards dinner is held to honor the winners. The event, which took place on January 31, 2024, demonstrates the Chamber's commitment to acknowledging excellence within Washington Township.

"We consistently aim to deliver our clients not only top-tier IT services but also expert consulting, efficient implementation and exceptional performance," Carbone stated. "These awards indicate that we are achieving these objectives and going above and beyond the status quo."

To discover the range of solutions provided by E3 IT Services, visit their website for more information.

About E3 IT Services

E3 IT Services is a professionally managed IT services provider based in South Jersey. Their highly skilled team is committed to providing small to medium-sized businesses excellent service, from innovative concepts to implementation. At E3 IT Services, we’re more than an IT service company — we’re an extension of your team.