Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein LLP Files Lawsuit Against Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith, Jr.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP, (DDRB) a leading personal injury law firm known for taking on catastrophic accident cases caused by negligent conduct, dangerous products, and medical errors has filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court on behalf of Alekxei J. Pino against Miami Heat Forward Haywood L. Highsmith and Brenda Highsmith in connection with a catastrophic car accident that occurred on February 7, 2024.

The Plaintiff, Alekxei Pino was assisting a stranded motorist when the Defendant, Haywood L. Highsmith, allegedly driving at a speed in excess of the legal limit smashed directly into Pino and the stranded motorist’s vehicle. The force of the impact was so great that it crushed the 21 year-old Pino’s right leg resulting in an amputation and requiring numerous other medical procedures.

“My client, Alekxei Pino, remains in the hospital and has a very long road of rehabilitation ahead of him,” said Pino’s legal counsel Manuel Dobrinsky.

The lawsuit alleges negligence in that Highsmith had a duty to operate his vehicle in a reasonably safe manner. His failure to do so has resulted in the Plaintiff’s permanent bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money. These losses are permanent and the Plaintiff, Pino, will suffer additional losses in the future.

“Alekxei was just trying to do the right thing by being a good Samaritan and helping a stranded motorist. It’s particularly heartbreaking that a good deed has resulted in a life altering tragedy.” said Manuel Dobrinsky.



Alekxei J. Pino, Plaintiff, vs. Haywood L. Highsmith, Jr. and Brenda Highsmith, Defendants. Complaint For Damages and Demand For Jury Trial was filed in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida. Case # 2024-002910-CA-01

ABOUT DOLAN DOBRINSKY ROSENBLUM BLUESTEIN, LLP

DDRB’s philosophy is simple: to provide the catastrophically injured with aggressive and effective legal representation. DDRB’s practice is dedicated to representing those whose lives have been shattered by a catastrophic injury or wrongful death caused by automobile crashes, medical malpractice, unsafe premises and dangerous products. From our Miami office, we represent clients in all parts of Florida and in many other states throughout the country. We also represent foreign nationals who are injured while visiting Florida. For more information, please visit www.ddrlawyers.com.

