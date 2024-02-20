Cliff & Susan Celebrate Arkansas Mini-Tour with new Single “A Natural State”

Cliff & Susan

The married duo from Little Rock enlisted “The Voice” Season 17 alumni Cory Jackson to co-write the song from the Cliff & Susan album, “Fiddle & Keys.”

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliff & Susan, married country music duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, are excited to announce the release of their new single, “A Natural State.” Written by Arkansans Cliff Prowse and “The Voice” Season 17 alumni Cory Jackson (Team Blake), the song is a tribute to growing up in rural areas and celebrates the simple joys and beauty of small town life.

The dynamic arrangement of the song is reminiscent of country legends like Brad Paisley and Alabama, with a chicken pickin’ guitar, heavy traditional fiddle, and a double-time breakdown at the end where the band rocks an extended instrumental. The song’s lyrics, while never mentioning Arkansas specifically, contain many references to the state, such as the Ozark mountains and the Mockingbird state bird.

“A Natural State” is from Cliff & Susan’s debut album, “Fiddle & Keys,” which has already garnered over 100,000 streams on Spotify and hit the US iTunes Country Albums Top 40 upon its release. The single release comes on the heels of the announcement of the couple’s “A Natural State” Private Concert Mini-Tour: https://youtu.be/Iw-rC_1nU5k

Cliff & Susan’s musical versatility and captivating performances have gained them a worldwide following. With over 2,000 songs in their repertoire, they can entertain audiences of all ages and musical tastes. The duo has toured internationally, performing over 200 shows per year, and their signature song, “Fiddle & Keys,” caught the attention of Governor Mike Huckabee, leading to an invitation to perform on his nationally televised Huckabee Show.

In addition to their music career, Cliff & Susan are also the founders of Big Red Dog Productions, a music production and artist development company, and Rainy Ray, an e-commerce store featuring their handmade jewelry, apparel, and artwork. They also host the Cliff & Susan Podcast, offering insights into their lives and the music industry, and the Entertainers Academy, helping independent artists build profitable music careers.

For more information on Cliff & Susan and their new single, “A Natural State,” please visit their website at www.cliffandsusan.live.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

