Warehousing Provider Winchester Cold Storage to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that WCS Logistics, a Winchester Cold Storage company, will invest $27 million to expand in Frederick County. The company will build a new 83,000-square-foot cold storage facility with the capacity for over 13,000 pallets to meet increasing demand. Winchester Cold Storage offers a wide range of storage options, including freezer, cooler, controlled atmosphere, tempering, climate control, dry storage, office space, lease, and build to suit. The project will create more than 15 new jobs.

“A true Virginia success story, WCS Logistics has facilitated smooth and efficient movement of perishable goods on the East Coast for more than a century to keep the supply chain moving,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that the company is choosing to reinvest in the Commonwealth and strengthen Virginia’s logistics industry, which is a high-growth sector and a core focus of our economic development strategy.”

“WCS Logistics’ continued growth demonstrates the advantages of a Virginia location, and I am thrilled the company is doubling down on the Commonwealth for its next cold storage facility,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “WCS has provided jobs for hard-working Virginians for more than 100 years, and we look forward to its next chapter of success in Frederick County.”

“WCS Logistics is proud to announce this investment in our newest facility,” said Peter Yates, Chief Operating Officer of WCS Logistics. “This is our second expansion in the cold storage market in the last five years, and we are excited to be able to better serve our existing customers and to offer our services to others we have not had the capacity to assist with their third-party logistics needs.”

“Increased cold storage capacity created through this expansion has the potential to positively impact existing food industries within the region,” said Josh Ludwig, Chairman, Frederick County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate the continued investment of WCS Logistics in Frederick County.”

“It is great to see and support the success of local businesses, especially Winchester Cold Storage,” said Senator Timmy French. “They play an important role in increasing the storage capacity in our area and I am grateful they are able to expand their operation.”

“Winchester Cold Storage has successfully been in operation for over a century, serving as the largest cold storage operators in the county,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “I am so excited about this news. It is always nice to hear that local industries are expanding in our area, which is a testament to why Winchester is a preferred destination to work, live, and raise a family.”

Winchester Cold Storage Company was organized in 1917 to provide cold storage for the growing apple industry in the Winchester area. WCS Logistics combines the advantages of a strategic mid-Atlantic location and East Coast distribution with particularly competitive rates for storage and handling to offer one of the best values in the market. The company opened its most recent cold storage facility in Frederick County in 2019.

