Cambridge Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
February 20, 2024

Cambridge, NH – On Saturday, February 17, 2024 at approximately 11:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor Trail 12 in Cambridge. An emergency response was initiated by Errol Fire and EMS Department.

The 49-year-old operator was identified as Shantelle Sutkus of Weare, NH. Sutkus was travelling south on Corridor Trail 12, when she and her riding companions met a sled dog team travelling north. Sutkus was unable to control her snowmobile to safely slow down. In order to avoid hitting other members in her riding party, Sutkus slid her snowmobile sideways which caused her to be ejected from the snowmobile. Sutkus’s riding party was able to assess her injuries and immediately called 911 for assistance.

Sutkus was placed on a litter, and with the use of the Errol Fire Department rescue Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), she was then transported down the trail to an awaiting Errol ambulance. From there, Sutkus was initially transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for further treatment of her injuries.

At this time, the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, but scene evaluation and statements from other riding companions show inattention and speed to be the leading factors. NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to be cautious of other trail users while snowmobiling.

