Dimerco makes significant strides in sustainability and global connectivity
Dimerco Express Group has announced a series of significant achievements highlighting its commitment to sustainability and global expansion.SHENZHEN, CHINA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The milestones were shared during a landmark event held on February 23rd at the Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel, underscoring Dimerco's dedication to environmental stewardship and its vision for connecting Asia with the world.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Agreement with Cathay Pacific
In a major step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with air travel, Dimerco has entered into a strategic agreement with Cathay Pacific. The signing ceremony for the Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme was graced by Mr. Frank Yau, Head of Cargo Sales HK & GBA at Cathay Pacific, Mr. George Chiou, President – Air Freight of Dimerco Express Group, and witnessed by Mr. Jeffrey Shih, CEO of Dimerco Express Group. This collaboration aligns with Dimerco's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and Cathay Pacific's vision, marking a significant pledge towards supporting the earth through practical action.
Recognition for Environmental Efforts: CDP Score and ISO 14064-1:2018 Certification
Dimerco's environmental initiatives have been recognized with a B- score by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), indicating an above-average performance in the intermodal transport and logistics sector, both in Asia and globally. This achievement, along with the ISO 14064-1:2018 certification received at the end of 2022, highlights Dimerco's ongoing commitment to carbon reduction and sustainability. The company has set ambitious goals to reduce emissions and transition to 100% renewable energy for its offices by 2050.
Advancements in Digital Transformation and Global Networking
Dimerco's Annual Management Meeting (AMM) showcased the company's digital transformation efforts and its robust global network. The event featured participants from over 25 countries, including managers, strategic partners, air and ocean carriers, and customers. Dimerco utilized innovative digital solutions for event management, including QR code registration and digital promotional materials, reflecting its commitment to environmental protection and efficiency.
About Dimerco Express Group
Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance and contract logistics services to help companies compete and win through superior global logistics. The majority of the company’s logistics projects connect Asia’s logistics and manufacturing hubs with each other, and with North America and Europe. This focus makes Dimerco the premier global 3PL at connecting Asia with the world. Founded as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now serves customers from 150+ Dimerco offices, 80 contract logistics operations, and 200+ strategic partner agents throughout China, India, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.
For further information about Dimerco and its initiatives, please visit https://dimerco.com/
