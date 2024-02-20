Podcast: Enhancing Privacy for Business Aircraft Operators

Feb. 20, 2024

ADS-B has increased the safety and efficiency of our national airspace system, but it’s also raised significant privacy concerns since anyone with an ADS-B receiver has access to an aircraft’s registration information. The FAA has addressed those concerns with the Privacy International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Address program (PIA), which recently was expanded beyond the contiguous U.S. to include overwater routes. “There are many reasons why folks want to anonymize their movements, and many of those folks have a genuine security need,” notes NBAA’s Heidi Williams. “[That] is why the FAA moved to implement PIA as ADS-B Out was mandated.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

Jens Hennig, vice president of operators for the General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Jim McClay, director for airspace, air traffic and security with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Heidi Williams, NBAA senior director for air traffic services and infrastructure

Jamal Wilson, FAA surveillance services and the agency’s project lead on PIA