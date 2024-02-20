DG Matrix Announced as One of Six Companies Accepted to Joules Accelerator
DG Matrix recognized as an electrification innovator by acceptance to prestigious Joules Accelerator, will engage with utility partners for commercialization.
As we scale our electrification solutions, we appreciate having partners...who share our commitment to an electrified, sustainable future and who have the vision to execute on it.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DG MATRIX, the leader in electrification and power-conversion solutions, is pleased to announce the company’s acceptance into the Joules Accelerator, an energy and climate technology organization that identifies promising cleantech companies and provides commercial and investment opportunities through its network of strategic partners. With a rigorous selection process admitting only six companies per cohort from over a hundred applicants, DG Matrix's acceptance underscores its position as a standout innovator in the field.
— Haroon Inam
Joules Accelerator boasts an extensive partner network comprising industry giants such as Duke Energy, ABB, Microsoft, Southern Company, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, EPRI, and more. Through collaborative efforts with these esteemed partners, Joules Accelerator facilitates the adoption of novel energy and climate technologies at greater scale.
“We are thrilled to join Joules Accelerator and to engage with the impressive Joules partner network,” said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. “As we scale our electrification solutions, we appreciate having partners here in North Carolina who share our commitment to an electrified, sustainable future and who have the vision to execute it.”
Over the next several months, DG Matrix will work with Joules Accelerator partner companies to prepare for widespread commercialization. The program kicks off in March at the EPRI electrification event, where DG Matrix will engage with investors and corporates eager to embrace the next generation of solutions to enable global electrification.
About DG Matrix:
DG Matrix is “leading the revolution in power electronicsTM” with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly reliable solutions designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source (AC or DC), up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume, industry-leading efficiency, and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. The company’s transformational, patent-pending multi-port architecture enables universal applications, empowering users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com.
About Joules Accelerator:
Joules Accelerator enables the growth of high-potential clean energy ventures by facilitating training, mentoring, and access to utilities, customers, and key industry players through the bi-annual Catalyst Program based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its 2013 founding, Joules has supported thirteen cohorts of companies who have gone on to raise millions in investment and to create hundreds of jobs.
Michael Wood III
DG Matrix
info@dgmatrix.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn