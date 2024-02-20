Informal Consultations on the Philippines-Singapore Action Plan, 20 February 2024

Deputy Secretary Foo Chi Hsia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore and Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines co-chaired the Sixth Informal Consultations on the Philippines-Singapore Action Plan (PSAP) in Manila on 20 February 2024.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Philippines. The Co-Chairs reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, underpinned by regular high-level engagements, robust economic partnerships and strong people-to-people connections. They expressed satisfaction at the substantial progress achieved in strengthening cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, culture and people-to-people ties. The Co-Chairs identified ways for both countries to strengthen collaboration in emerging areas such as the green economy, smart and sustainable infrastructure, and innovation.

The Co-Chairs exchanged views on regional and international developments. They emphasised the importance of strengthening ASEAN Centrality, and maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture.

Established by Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and Philippine President Fidel V Ramos in 1998, the PSAP provides a platform for Singapore and the Philippines to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation, exchange experiences, and explore new areas of collaboration.

20 February 2024