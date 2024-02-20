Submit Release
Inclusive Education Webinar Series: Dispelling Myths about Assistive Technology (AT) Devices and Services

Want to learn more about assistive technology use in the classroom to benefit all learners? Recent guidance on the myths and facts surrounding assistive technology was released from the federal government which supports reducing barriers that often lead to a lack of utilization of AT. This webinar, hosted by Maine CITE and the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education, will guide educators, administrators, and ed techs through the latest AT information and provide insights on moving toward a more inclusive education environment.

This will be a two-session event:

  • March 12th from 4:00 – 5:00 pm will include the overview of the myths.
  • March 19th from 4:00 – 5:00 pm will be an open forum for the public to come for conversations about the use of assistive technology in schools.

Register here.  (Same link for both sessions.)

For more information or questions, contact Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov

